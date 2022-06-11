WOWswap Trading Down 11.2% This Week (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00006367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $11,716.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00350148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00448704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

