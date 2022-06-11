WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.25.

WSFS stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 235.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

