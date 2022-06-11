XMON Price Hits $7,218.01 on Major Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $290,050.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $7,218.01 or 0.24623551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00330976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00433160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 158.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025054 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.