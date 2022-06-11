XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. XSGD has a total market cap of $104.40 million and approximately $115,679.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00349205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00454224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 157,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 149,129,785 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars.

