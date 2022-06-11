Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Tops $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $42,026.68 and approximately $405.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00337921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00435341 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

