Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $99.0-$100.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.70 million. Yext also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.10) EPS.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 2,907,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,902. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $738.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.31%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $105,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,875 shares of company stock worth $420,298. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.