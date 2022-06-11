Yield Guild Games (YGG) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $61.83 million and $25.20 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00332038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00407814 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,842 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

