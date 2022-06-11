Zacks Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,276,960 shares of company stock worth $378,610,008. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $297.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.09 and a 200-day moving average of $272.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.