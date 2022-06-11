Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,228.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,391.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2,643.47.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total value of $17,389,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.