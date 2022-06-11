Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $240.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

