Zacks Investment Management Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.15% of Kohl’s worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KSS. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.21.

KSS opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.