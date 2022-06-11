Zacks Investment Management Has $12.30 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,671,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,858,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $293.51 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.12 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.