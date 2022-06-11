Zacks Investment Management Has $13.56 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,533.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.23.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

