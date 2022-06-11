Zacks Investment Management Increases Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.10% of NICE worth $19,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 57,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,564,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of NICE by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

