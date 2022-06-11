Zacks Investment Management Invests $9.43 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 574,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,321,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 407,003 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of MRO opened at $30.31 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $336,935.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,997.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,124 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,948. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

