Zacks Investment Management Purchases 2,559 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $115.16 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average is $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.