Zacks Investment Management Purchases 4,808 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

