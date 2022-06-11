Zacks Investment Management Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Shares of HON stock opened at $186.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

