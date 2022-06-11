Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.42.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $291.60 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

