Zeepin Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $135,859.07 and $534.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00343717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00031983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00407554 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars.

