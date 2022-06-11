ZIMBOCASH One Day Volume Reaches $7,556.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $27.70 million and approximately $7,556.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00345297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00435633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

