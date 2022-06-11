ZooKeeper 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $116,759.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $116,759.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00345204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00441389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 180,103,103 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

