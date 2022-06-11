ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.0245 on Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $306,877.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00343980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00437954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 179,708,019 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

