Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) PT Lowered to CHF 173

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from CHF 178 to CHF 173 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZRSEF. Baader Bank raised shares of Zur Rose Group to a buy rating and set a CHF 140 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 420 to CHF 180 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.33.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.92. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

