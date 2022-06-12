Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $18,141.80 and approximately $2,610.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00354941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00455080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

