Bytecoin Market Cap Achieves $9.71 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $28,690.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00564831 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000310 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

