DeHive (DHV) Price Hits $0.11

DeHive (DHV) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $433,578.63 and $26,966.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00355685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.89 or 0.00453950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

