HyperDAO (HDAO) Hits Market Cap of $11.74 Million

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $11.74 million and $53,285.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

