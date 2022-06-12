Idavoll Network Market Cap Reaches $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00354941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00455080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

