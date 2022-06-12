iMe Lab (LIME) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $277,864.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00355685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.89 or 0.00453950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

