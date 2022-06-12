Internet Computer Trading Down 23.9% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $5.75 or 0.00020792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $333.08 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00353935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00454460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 482,698,788 coins and its circulating supply is 238,213,016 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.