PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0271

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $247.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006437 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000350 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00117328 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.