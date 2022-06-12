Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,764.00

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $196,007.25 and $2,764.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00353935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00454460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Spaceswap MILK2

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

