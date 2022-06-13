10,000 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Purchased by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Sabre by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabre by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,273,000 after buying an additional 273,566 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,035,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,410,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after purchasing an additional 267,238 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,231 shares of company stock worth $366,203 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SABR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

