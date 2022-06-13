11,515 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 416,628 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,112,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $24.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

