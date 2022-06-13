141,093 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Gladstone Land at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $24.28 on Monday. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

