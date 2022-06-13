1,858 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TD opened at $71.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
