1,858 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $71.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.