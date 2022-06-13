251,346 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 251,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,889,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $12.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.86. 360,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,894. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $381.98 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

