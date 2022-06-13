536 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 536 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.64.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $393.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

