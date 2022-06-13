839 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $168.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average of $204.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.79 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

