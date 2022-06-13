8PAY Price Down 28.5% Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $490,659.82 and $45,952.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00394976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00042671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00529116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars.

