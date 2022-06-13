Aave (AAVE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $253.36 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Aave has traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $57.60 or 0.00243614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $799.74 million and $253.36 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,680.04 or 1.00157962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00104242 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,885,170 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

