Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $390,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 380,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,972,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

