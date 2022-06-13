Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 254.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $51.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,171.82. 26,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,384.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2,633.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

