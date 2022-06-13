Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 254.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $84.66 on Monday, reaching $2,138.57. 38,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,918. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,384.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,633.51.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

