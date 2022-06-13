Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.

Shares of AAP opened at $179.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.80. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $172.86 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAP shares. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 603.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 98,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

