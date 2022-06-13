AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.
AGIL stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.
AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AgileThought will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AgileThought (Get Rating)
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
