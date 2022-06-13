AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

AGIL stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AgileThought will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in AgileThought by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 313,334 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of AgileThought by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AgileThought by 756.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares during the period. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

