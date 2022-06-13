Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.10

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.10 and last traded at $103.70, with a volume of 589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.91.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $154.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,957,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,397,000 after buying an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

