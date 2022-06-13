Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 148 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $141.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average is $160.71. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $176.59.

