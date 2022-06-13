Albion Financial Group UT Buys 8,212 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.